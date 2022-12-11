Herbal remedies in Iraq: warnings against major adverse effects

Shafaq News / Due to its low cost compared to its pharmaceutical medicine, and because many consider it to be "safe," citizens, particularly those who live in impoverished areas, turn to alternative medicine to treat their illnesses.

On the other hand, experts warn patients of adverse effects that could occur if the "herbalist" is unqualified for the profession or the patient has a serious illness.

Herbalist shops are spread throughout Iraq, and have become the preferred destination of low-income citizens for treatment, since the poverty rate in the country reached roughly 25%, according to the Ministry of Planning statistics.

People typically seek herbalists to treat hair loss, weight loss or gain, skin problems, chronic and incurable diseases, and other conditions. Herbalists treat their patients according to prescriptions determined by the number of days and particular amounts for therapy.

"Cheap and safe"

Um Khudher, a resident of Najaf Governorate, told Shafaq News Agency that she always has herbs on hand in her kitchen, including cinnamon, black seed, anise, and others, because they are "better than chemical drugs, for many reasons, including their low price and because they are safe."

Herbal medicine, also known as botanical medicine, herbal medicine, herbal science, and Arab medicine, is folk or traditional medicine that uses plants and plant extracts. It also includes using fungi, some minerals, shells, honey, bee products, and specific animal parts.

According to one of the Basra herbalists, "most of the materials available in pharmacies are extracted from herbs, due to their many healing properties for humans. We also learned from our herbalist ancestors that herbs are beneficial to the body and do no harm."

He stated that he blends herbs for the majority of the day and uses "precise dosages to fit each case," adding that "he inherited his profession from his grandfather, who was a herbalist for 60 years."

Double-edged sword

On the other hand, experts advise against using herbs without verifying the experience of the herbalist or the used herbal ingredients, which may have negative side effects. Dr. Ali Abu Ali Taheen, a consultant in family medicine, emphasized that "certain herbs may be useful and beneficial, but not all, as they are a double-edged sword."

He said that although "herbs can be effective in basic situations, they cannot treat patients with severe health issues. In such cases, herbs must be used in conjunction with pharmaceutical drugs."