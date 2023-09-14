Family urges U.S. to help free missing Russian-Israeli academic in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The family of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli academic who went missing in Iraq nearly six months ago, urged the United States to use its influence to secure her release from Iran-backed forces.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a 36-year-old doctoral student at Princeton University, vanished in Baghdad in March while conducting research.

According to the Associated Press, her family believes she is being held by the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades), which has close ties to the Iraqi government.

AP reported that Emma Tsurkov, Elizabeth's sister, met with U.S. State Department officials this week to press for more decisive action to secure her sister's release. Although Elizabeth Tsurkov is not a U.S. citizen, Emma Tsurkov argues that the U.S. government has significant influence, given her sister's academic ties to an American institution.

Emma Tsurkov is also meeting with officials at Princeton University, which she believes has not been vocal enough in its support for her sister. Princeton has stated that it is "deeply concerned" about Elizabeth Tsurkov's well-being and has been communicating with relevant government officials.

Elizabeth and Emma Tsurkov, both daughters of dissidents, moved from the former Soviet Union to Israel as young girls. They have remained closely connected and constantly communicated until Elizabeth's disappearance.

The family hopes for Elizabeth's safe return, especially as they face the prospect of being apart during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.