Explainer: Iraq’s Coordination Framework and Its Rise to Power

The Coordination Framework has emerged as a central force in Iraq’s post-2021 political landscape. Formed after disputed election results, it consolidated Shiite factions into a dominant parliamentary bloc that now plays a decisive role in government formation.

Origins and Formation

The Coordination Framework was established on October 11, 2021, after Iraq’s early parliamentary elections. Several Shiite parties rejected the preliminary results, which had reduced their seats, and demanded manual recounts.

The alliance brought together pro-Iran parties and groups linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), including:

• State of Law Coalition

• Fatah Alliance

• Ataa Movement

• Hoqooq Movement

• Al-Fadhila Party

• National State Forces Alliance

Despite differences, these groups share strong ties with Iran and PMF factions.

Key Leaders

• Hadi al-Amiri – Head of the Fatah Alliance and leader of the Badr Organization, one of the largest PMF factions.

• Nouri al-Maliki – Former prime minister (2006–2014), leader of State of Law, and a central Shiite political figure.

• Ammar al-Hakim – Head of the Al-Hikma Movement, influential cleric and politician.

• Haider al-Abadi – Former prime minister (2014–2018), leader of the Al-Nasr bloc.

• Qais al-Khazali – Founder of Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed forces and leader of the Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc.

From Opposition to Dominant Bloc

Initially, the Framework positioned itself against Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s push for a political majority government, advocating instead for a consensus-based power-sharing cabinet.

In June 2022, after the resignation of all 73 Sadrist lawmakers, the Framework became the largest parliamentary bloc, with about 130 seats out of 329. This shift granted it the ability to nominate the prime minister and steer government formation.

Political Milestones

-October 2021: Rejected election results; organized protests demanding manual recount.

-December 2021 – March 2022: Formed committees to negotiate with Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite factions.

-January 2022: Rejected the election of the parliament’s speaker and deputies.

-June 2022: Became the largest bloc after Sadrist MPs resigned.

-July 2022: Nominated Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for prime minister, triggering Sadrist protests and storming of parliament.

Role in the State Administration Coalition

In September 2022, the Coordination Framework joined forces with Kurdish and Sunni allies in the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which also includes the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Sunni blocs such as Sovereignty, Taqadum, and Azm.

The coalition pledged reforms, anti-corruption measures, electoral changes, and power-sharing arrangements among Iraq’s main factions.

Why It Matters

Today, the Coordination Framework is the dominant Shiite coalition in Iraqi politics. It wields decisive influence over parliament and government, backed by Iran-aligned parties and PMF groups.

By replacing the Sadrist bloc (currently labeled as the Patriotic Shiite Movement) as the largest parliamentary force and embedding itself within the State Administration Coalition, the Framework has cemented its role as a key power broker shaping Iraq’s current political order.