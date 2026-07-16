Discover Iraq: Basra, a city between wealth and withering

Shafaq News

An in-depth look at Basra in southern Iraq, where vast oil wealth, environmental decay, protest movements, and chronic service failures collide along the Shatt al-Arab.

Where the Tigris and Euphrates converge into the Shatt al-Arab, Basra has spent centuries caught between what it produces and what it receives. It generates more than 70% of Iraq's oil revenues, dispatches over three million barrels daily from fields operated by British Petroleum (BP), ExxonMobil, and PetroChina, and moves more than 80% of the country's trade through its ports. Its people, meanwhile, have gone without reliable drinking water for decades.

That contradiction is not a paradox. It is a policy outcome —and Basra's residents have stopped pretending otherwise.

Read more: Iraq’s oil bottleneck: Abundance trapped by dependency

Land and Legacy

Basra's geography made it inevitable. Bordered by Iran to the east, Kuwait to the south, and the Arabian Gulf at its foot, it sits at the only point where Iraq touches the sea. Ancient Sumerian settlements once occupied this delta. The early Islamic state established a military garrison here in 636 CE, and under the Abbasids it became one of the medieval world's foremost centers of scholarship and commerce —the city where the essayist Al-Jahiz wrote and where Hasan al-Basri's teachings shaped Islamic intellectual tradition.

That history is not ornamental. It explains why Basra's relationship with Baghdad has always carried a specific grievance: the sense of a city that built civilization and was then administered into decline.

The Ottomans left it underdeveloped. The British came for its port. The 1920 rebellion, the 1991 Shia uprising against Saddam Hussein, and the post-2003 armed contest between Iran-backed factions and tribal powerbrokers each extracted their toll. "Basra was once the intellectual pulse of the caliphate," said historian Dr. Adnan al-Kazemi. "Its decline tells us much about how states forget their roots."

A Population Holding

Basra is home to over three million people, making it Iraq's second-largest province. It is predominantly Shia Muslim but was historically more plural. Jewish trading communities departed after the 1950s. Christians and Mandaeans —followers of one of the world's oldest surviving religions, practiced along the riverbanks of southern Iraq— remain, though in diminished numbers.

The Mandaeans of Qarmat Ali still perform their baptismal rites in the Shatt al-Arab, a practice dating back millennia. River pollution has made that increasingly difficult. An elder in the community put it plainly: the congregation has begun using bottled water for rituals the river can no longer safely hold.

Tribal structures —clans such as Bani Malik and Albu Muhammad— continue to govern land disputes and mediate conflicts faster than formal courts. They also shape parliamentary politics. Yet a younger generation is pulling against that gravity. Youth unemployment exceeded 40% in 2024, according to Iraqi government labor figures, and the resulting pressure has produced a cohort of organizers, particularly women, running NGOs, leading protests, and filling university faculties. "We don't want another sermon or another militia," said Hiba Rahi, a medical student who became a protest organizer during the 2019 unrest. "We want clean water, dignity, and a future we can believe in."

Read more: Five days to eternity: inside the Mandaeans' sacred Brunaya

Wealth Beneath, Poverty Above

The numbers are not subtle. Of Iraq's 4.5 million barrels exported daily, Basra's fields —Rumaila, Majnoon, and West Qurna among them— account for roughly three million. The ports of Umm Qasr and Khor al-Zubair process the overwhelming majority of Iraq's imports and exports. The long-promised Grand Faw Port, which would rank among the region's largest, has been stalled for years by delays, corruption investigations, and competing geopolitical interests.

What the oil revenue finances, in practical terms, is the federal budget in Baghdad. What it does not reliably finance is Basra's water system. A 2023 UNICEF assessment found that nearly 60% of Basra's residents lacked access to safe drinking water. In 2018, contamination of the water supply sent more than 118,000 people to hospital in a single season — a public health emergency that drew international attention and then faded from the news cycle without structural resolution.

Power cuts run up to 18 hours a day during summer, when temperatures routinely exceed 50 degrees Celsius. The city that produces the energy Iraq sells to the world cannot keep its own lights on.

Read more: Thirsty for solutions: Water scarcity grips Iraq

The Salting of the South

Basra's ecological collapse is slower and less dramatic than a protest or a power cut. It is also more permanent.

In the 1970s, the province held more than 30 million date palms. Fewer than a third remain. The Shatt al-Arab, once a freshwater artery sustaining agriculture, fisheries, and a distinctive riverine culture, has been progressively salinized by upstream dams in Iran and Turkiye, reduced seasonal flow, and rising sea levels pushing Gulf water inland.

During drought periods, salinity in the river has exceeded 6,000 parts per million —far beyond the World Health Organization's safe threshold for drinking water. Barbel fish and shrimp, once central to local diets and livelihoods, have largely disappeared. By 2022, Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources assessed that 40% of Basra's farmland had become unfit for cultivation.

"In some villages, even the palm trees have died," said agronomist Layla Hadi. "That is like the desert claiming our identity."

Reed replanting and canal dredging have shown limited results in areas north of the city. Without binding regional water-sharing agreements —currently nonexistent between Iraq, Iran, and Turkiye— and climate-adapted infrastructure investment, recovery projections remain theoretical.

Read more: A century of promises: Iraq’s water diplomacy with Turkiye and Iran

Culture Under Pressure

Basra produced Badr Shakir al-Sayyab, whose 1954 poem "Rain Song" is among the most cited works in modern Arabic literature —a elegy for fertility, loss, and longing that reads, in retrospect, like a dispatch from the city's future.

The arts have not stopped. The Basra Arts Forum mounts exhibitions in repurposed buildings. City walls carry murals and graffiti, some political ("Basra thirsts while Baghdad drinks"), some memorial —portraits of activists killed during the 2018 and 2019 protests. The University of Basra enrolls over 100,000 students. In 2023, its robotics team placed second in a regional competition, building their machines from salvaged components. "We build with scraps what others get with budgets," said team member Rana Saleh.

That line is not a metaphor. It is a description of how the city functions.

A City That Moved the Country

In July 2018, Basra's accumulated grievances broke into open revolt. Protesters burned the offices of political parties and Iranian consulate. The chant that filled the streets —"No to sectarianism, yes to Basrawi identity"— was a direct rejection of the post-2003 political order that had sorted Iraqis by sect and delivered little else.

The unrest did not resolve Basra's problems. It did something else: it demonstrated that the fear barrier could be broken. Within a year, the protest movement had spread nationwide, producing the October 2019 uprising that brought hundreds of thousands into the streets across Iraq and ultimately forced a change of government. "Basra started it all," said political analyst Layth al-Obaidi. "It broke the fear barrier and reshaped Iraq's protest culture."

The demands now circulating in Basra's civic and political spaces are institutional: constitutional amendments to redirect a larger share of oil revenues to the province, greater administrative autonomy, and accountability for service failures. "Why should our wealth enrich others while our hospitals lack medicine?" said teacher Saeed Majid.

Read more: Iraq’s protests after Tishreen: A system that learned how to contain the street

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.