Depoliticizing Iraq-Gulf Relations Through Soccer

Iraq is defying its reputation and fighting against all odds in its attempt to depoliticize its regional image through the use of soccer. Between January 6 and January 19, the city of Basra in southern Iraq is hosting the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup. The only other time that Iraq has hosted this tournament was in 1979. Following the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait under the regime of Saddam Hussein, who ruled from 1979 to 2003, Iraq was kicked out of the Gulf Cup and only managed to have its participation reinstated in the wake of the 2003 US invasion, after which it took part in the 17th edition of the tournament, which was hosted by Qatar in 2004.