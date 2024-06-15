Controversy surrounds Nouri Al-Maliki's push for early elections

Shafaq News/ Political analysts are divided over the motives behind Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, calling for early parliamentary elections by the end of this year. Some see it as an attempt to block Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani from securing a second term, while others view it as implementing the political agreement that led to Al-Sudani's government formation, dismissing the idea that it stems from a rift with Al-Sudani.

Al-Maliki's Call for Early Elections

On Wednesday, Nouri al-Maliki called for early parliamentary elections by the end of 2024. He stated that Al-Sudani's government is "obligated to hold early elections" as it is a provision in the government program. Al-Maliki emphasized the need to prevent government officials from participating unless they resign from their positions.

Not Necessary

Political researcher Wael Al-Rikabi commented, "Al-Maliki's call for early elections is not intended to destabilize the government. Both Al-Maliki and the Coordination Framework (CF) support this government, which is a product of the Framework's efforts."

CF represents all the Shiite political parties except for the Sadrist Movement.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Rikabi explained, "Al-Maliki's call aligns with a political agreement within the government program, which stipulates early elections. Therefore, the call is part of implementing the political consensus of the State Administration Coalition that led to the formation of the current government."

Al-Rikabi added that early elections could increase the willingness of other political parties, including those that withdrew, and resonate with the public who abstained from voting, which is legally and constitutionally acceptable.

He noted, "Al-Maliki did not directly call for early elections, so it remains just a proposal and not necessarily one to be acted upon. The consensus might be that the situation is stable and the government should continue naturally until its term ends, with elections in 2025."

Al-Rikabi emphasized, "Al-Maliki advocates for stability and political entitlements. The notion that this call stems from a dispute with Al-Sudani or aims to undermine him is unfounded. Everyone supports this government's stability."

Undermining Al-Sudani

In stark contrast, political analyst Safa Al-Baghdadi argued that Al-Maliki's call for early elections is because "he does not want to give Al-Sudani more time to become the main competitor in the upcoming elections." At the same time, Al-Maliki himself seeks a third term.

Al-Baghdadi told Shafaq News Agency, "The touted achievements of Al-Sudani do not favor Al-Maliki. Hence, he wants early elections to cut off Al-Sudani." He pointed out that "there are divisions within Al-Maliki's ranks towards Al-Sudani and other factions within the framework, creating significant concern for Al-Maliki."

Early Desire

Zuhair Al-Fatlawi, a member of the Ishraqat Kanoon bloc, said, "Calls for early elections are just rhetoric meant to undermine some of the service achievements in Baghdad and other governorates, with noticeable security stability."

Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News, "All political blocs do not desire early elections, especially since the previous elections were held two years ago, and the government's term has less time remaining. Moreover, no financial allocations have been made in the federal budget law for the Independent High Electoral Commission to conduct early elections."

He explained that there was a parliamentary Movement in the last legislative session to amend the election law, suggesting it return to multiple districts in provinces while maintaining the Sainte-Laguë system as an experiment.

Al-Fatlawi concluded by urging political blocs to "focus on serving citizens, respecting the Iraqi constitution, and leaving behind these partisan and sectarian concerns."

Dead on Arrival

Ammar al-Hakim's Al-Hikma Movement (The Wisdom) responded to Maliki's call on Thursday, describing it as "dead on arrival" and impractical.

Raheem Al-Aboudi, a leader in the Movement, told Shafaq News, "Al-Maliki's call for early elections represents his personal view and has not been discussed among the Coordination Framework forces, which generally reject early elections."

Al-Aboudi added, "The rejection by the Coordination Framework is to maintain political stability and allow the Iraqi government to complete its projects and plans, which are politically and popularly supported. Therefore, there are no justifications for such elections, making Maliki's call dead on arrival and unfeasible."

Al-Sudani assumed the premiership in October 2022, supported by the Coordination Framework and a political coalition comprising Kurdish and Sunni forces.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, despite Al-Sudani's premiership being backed by the Shiite Coordination Framework, he has some disagreements with Nouri al-Maliki, a former prime minister and a key figure in the Framework, due to differences in political and administrative visions.

On the other hand, Al-Sudani has the support of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, which has become a significant political force in Iraq.

A government official told Shafaq News, "This support reflects the balance of power in the Iraqi political landscape, where Al-Sudani relies on the backing of these factions to ensure his government's stability and address political and security challenges, without implying direct involvement in decision-making."