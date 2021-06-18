Catastrophic summer jeopardizes Iraq's disaster-stricken Marshes

Shafaq News/ Since drying it up by the former regime while suppressing the uprising movement against it, the Marshes of Iraq have not returned despite efforts to join them on the UNESCO listing of World Heritage. The Marshes are vast water bodies that extend between Dhi Qar, Maysan, and Wasit governorates. It is inhabited by a variety of fish, animals, and bird species. They are inhabited by Marsh Arab tribes such as Al-Shaghanba, Al-Karamshah, and Al-Bu Mohammed, which depend heavily on the Marshes' waters for a living. In the Marshes, the breeding of water buffalos, fish, and birds are sources of livelihood for the people. The Marshes' dwellers are heavily dependent on water buffalo herding. Because the grass is not suitable for growing sheep and the abundance of water, it became a suitable place for herding those species for hundreds of years. Moreover, dozens or perhaps hundreds of migratory birds of all kinds spend a relatively warm winter in the Marshes, as well as endangered species of wild animals. After years, serious concerns have emerged among the residents of the marshes about the drought that has affected large areas of them, following the decline in water stages due to the lack of water afference from the Tigris and Euphrates by the dams of neighboring countries and the decreasing rainfall over the past few years on the other. According to the locals, the government's neglect of the marshes despite their significance on various economic and cultural levels is another source of concern. "The water quality in the Marshes has deteriorated significantly, with salinity rising to about 11,000 ppm, which are fatal to environmental life within the Marshes," said Jassim Al-Assadi, an expert on the environment and marshes, "This percentage kills the water buffalo primarily because, after 6,000 ppm, this animal does not approach the water because it causes blindness and sudden death." "The water surge in the marshes, which was developed in 2005, has achieved less than 70% of what is planned. The water level in the marshes is currently 137 cm, from more than 180 cm a month ago, and it has dropped dramatically in the past 15 days by 14 cm," Al-Assadi said. The environment expert continued, "There is a big movement by water buffalo breeders to change their places to seek water to sustain their animals. This movement will increase over the next two months unless there are quick solutions by the responsible authorities in the Iraqi state." "There is a high risk to fish due to their high salinity rates, and fish may migrate to the bottom of rivers. This summer is likely to be catastrophic for life in the Marshes if the government does nothing to catapult this tragedy." "Several families are leaving the district due to the drought in some areas of the Marshes, as well as the significant damage caused by water shortage," the Chibayesh district administrator, Kifah Shanawa, stated to Shafaq News agency. "We intend to discuss the matter with the competent departments and approach the Ministry of Water Resources to release the water quota for the Marshes, which is an internationally protected area. Its water share is protected per international law and cannot be exceeded or reduced," he continued. "Baghdad's failure to respond to the demands to increase the Marshes' water as quickly as possible will force the Chibayesh administration to declare the district a disaster-stricken area. Everyone must take responsibility for the Marshes before the international community," Shanawa added.

