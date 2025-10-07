Artists enter politics: Iraq’s election scene takes an unscripted turn

Shafaq News

The run-up to Iraq’s November 2025 parliamentary elections reveals a striking shift in political participation, as figures from entertainment and social media enter the race and provoke debate over the role of popularity in governance.

Beyond seasoned politicians, the ballots now feature actors, poets, fashion influencers, and social media figures. This widening of political participation has stirred conversations about democratic openness, institutional standards, and the evolving role of Parliament.

A New Political Phenomenon Gains Ground

The candidacy of public personalities from entertainment and digital platforms is not entirely new, but the 2025 race marks a sharp rise in both visibility and scale. Among the standout figures is Youssef Salah al-Din, widely recognized through his comedic alter ego “Habanti,” who is running in Basra.

In remarks to Shafaq News, Salah al-Din described his bid as rooted in national and social purpose, highlighting his dual role as a performer and a civil servant. “People see me as ‘Habanti,’ the comic figure,” he noted, “but I also serve as Head of School Activities in Basra’s Directorate of Education. I carry positive energy that can be redirected to serve the public more formally.”

He maintained that artists in Iraq face neglect and lack representation, despite their cultural and social contributions. By entering the political arena, he argued, artists could address that gap and advocate for their marginalized community.

Legal Framework

Iraqi law imposes no professional restrictions on candidacy. Hassan Hadi Zayer, from the media team of the Independent High Electoral Commission, confirmed to Shafaq News that any citizen born to Iraqi parents and meeting the legal requirements qualifies to run.

While this legal framework supports broad democratic participation, it also reveals a growing divide between technical eligibility and the ability to legislate effectively.

Concerns Over Populism and Competence

Some observers embrace the presence of artists and influencers as a step toward greater inclusion. Others caution that the trend risks prioritizing popularity over competence.

Political analyst Muhannad al-Rawi recognized that some artist candidates bring academic merit and public trust. Still, he expressed concern over the rise of fashion influencers and bloggers with no political or cultural grounding. “When individuals without foundational knowledge or experience enter Parliament, we risk turning it into a stage, not a legislative chamber.”

He pointed out that certain political blocs deploy these figures to capture youth support. “They’re appealing to followers, not voters—likes instead of legislative insight.”

In his view, effective lawmaking demands a minimum of political literacy and understanding of governance. “What kind of laws will a fashion influencer propose? This reflects a dangerous dilution of institutional seriousness.”

Political commentator Abdullah al-Kanani offered a more reserved perspective. While he acknowledged no inherent legal issue with artist candidacies, he questioned whether entertainers can meaningfully represent public interests. He observed that parties often use such candidates to expand their voter base, but rarely to deepen political engagement.

He referenced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who transitioned from comedy to leadership, backed by a national agenda and clear political direction. Iraq, by contrast, lacks both the political grounding among candidates and the civic awareness among voters to support such a shift. “This creates a vacuum where popularity replaces policy.”

Redefining Legitimacy or Diluting It?

At its core, the issue raises deeper questions about the kind of representation Iraqis seek. Should Parliament reflect every segment of society, or should it remain a forum for qualified, accountable leadership?

If entertainers and influencers continue entering the race without a clear political direction, Iraq may face a symbolic broadening of its political arena—without the institutional strength to match.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.

