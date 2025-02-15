Aqar Quf Ziggurat: A fading legacy of Mesopotamia

Shafaq News/ For over three millennia, the Aqar Quf Ziggurat withstood the test of time, standing as a testament to Mesopotamia’s rich history. Environmental threats, neglect, and urban encroachment are accelerating its deterioration, raising urgent concerns about the fate of one of Iraq’s most significant landmarks.

Mesopotamia’s Enduring Ziggurat

Baghdad was one of the cities in the southern region of Mesopotamia, with the Ziggurat located near the confluence of the Tigris and Diyala rivers. Situated 15 kilometers west of Baghdad, the Ziggurat and once served as the capital of the Kassite Empire. The sacred complex was constructed during the Kassite dynasty's rule after it took control of the Babylonian Empire following the decline of Hammurabi’s dynasty.

The inhabitants spoke the Babylonian language in official communications and initially made Babylon their capital. However, they later established a new capital, naming it Dur-Kurigalzu, at a site now known as Aqar Quf, near Baghdad.

Dedicated to the god Enlil, the Ziggurat remains remarkably well-preserved, with its mud-brick core still rising approximately 170 feet above the flat plains near Baghdad. The site also featured three temples and a palace, where corridor walls were adorned with numerous depictions of male figures, possibly court officials, along with several sanctuaries. At its height, the city, fortified by multiple ramparts, spanned an area of 225 hectares.

Archaeologist Junaid Hamid, told Shafaq News that the Ziggurat served as a commercial hub for several centuries, with camel caravans and trade routes passing through the site, adding “the location of the Aqar Quf Ziggurat has made it a popular recreational destination for Baghdad families, especially on Fridays and public holidays.”

Notably, British archaeologist Francis Rawdon Chesney was the first to visit the Aqar Quf Ziggurat in 1837. Excavations took place between 1942 and 1945, led by Iraqi researcher Taha Baqir and British archaeologist Seton Lloyd, as part of a collaboration between Iraq’s Directorate of Antiquities and the British School of Archaeology. The digs uncovered more than 100 cuneiform-inscribed tablets.

In 1970, a reconstruction project was launched, covering the Ziggurat, temples, public buildings, and the White Mound, which housed a large palace. According to researcher Junaid Amer Hamid, the Ziggurat was built with layers of reed mats that reinforced its structure and helped prevent collapse. Iraqi archaeologists also discovered nearby sites, including Tell Abu Shajar.

A Legacy Under Threat

For more than 3,440 years, the Aqar Quf Ziggurat has stood resilient, but it now faces growing environmental threats and urban encroachment that could accelerate its deterioration.

Archaeologist Amer Abdul Razaq told Shafaq News that “Iraq’s historical sites are a fundamental part of the country’s identity, expressing concern over insufficient efforts to protect them.”

“Climate change has affected all archaeological sites in Iraq, particularly those built with mudbrick and fired clay, which are more vulnerable to decay than stone structures,” Abdul Razaq continued.

Rain, humidity, and drought have caused the Ziggurat’s height to shrink from 72 meters to 52 meters, raising fears of further erosion in the coming years, he noted.

To safeguard the site, the archeologist proposed constructing a large protective canopy or a glass enclosure to shield the Ziggurat from environmental damage.

Environmental threats to the Ziggurat include flooding from the nearby Euphrates River, as well as human activities such as looting and unauthorized excavations. Its proximity to Baghdad also exposes it to urban encroachment and pollution.

Moreover, Iraqi Army maneuvers in the 1980s, including trench digging, inflicted damage on the site. The Ziggurat sustained further harm following the 2003 US invasion of Iraq when security breakdowns led to its abandonment and subsequent looting.

However, Iraqi officials and the US military overseeing security in the area have been working on a restoration plan. Since mid-2008, local authorities have drafted proposals to rehabilitate the historic site, but support from Iraq’s Ministry of Antiquities has yet to materialize.

Struggles Against Time

The Aqar Quf Ziggurat stands as an architectural masterpiece reflecting the grandeur of Mesopotamian civilizations, but it now faces the threat of erosion and destruction due to climate factors and neglect.

Small museum was built near the Ziggurat in 1960 to serve visitors and tourists, but it is now neglected. He noted that the site's proximity to the capital once made it one of Iraq’s most famous heritage landmarks, archaeologist Junaid Hamid pointed out.

Despite its historical significance, the Ziggurat now suffers from neglect and a lack of services, leading to a decline in visitor numbers.

In 2008, officials drafted plans to rehabilitate the site, and in 2013, the General Directorate of Antiquities carried out maintenance work as part of the “Baghdad: Arab Capital of Culture” project.

However, no new restoration projects have been undertaken since then, leaving the historic monument vulnerable to further deterioration.