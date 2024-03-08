Analysts urge U.S. to rethink Iraq strategy and prioritize diplomacy, development

Shafaq News/ An analysis published by the Quincy Institute urgedp the United States to move away from its current military-heavy approach in Iraq, arguing for a strategy centered on diplomacy and development. The report, authored by Adam Weinstein and Steven Simon, acknowledges the complexities of the situation but emphasizes the limitations of the use of military force.

"Washington's current troop presence in Iraq is unsustainable," the report contends. While the 2011 withdrawal left a vacuum that ISIS exploited, simply maintaining a large military footprint isn't the answer. The report argues that the U.S. "lacks the resources and will to militarily defeat Iran-aligned militias," and that continued airstrikes offer only temporary deterrence.

Instead, the professors at Quincy Institute recommended a shift in focus. "Polls consistently show that economic development and combating corruption are far greater concerns for average Iraqis than security," the wrote. The U.S. is well-positioned to assist in these areas, leveraging its expertise in establishing "robust anti-money laundering frameworks" and promoting infrastructure development projects.

The report suggests that a reduced military presence could improve U.S.-Iraq relations. With fewer troops on the ground, "U.S. diplomats would have greater freedom to engage with Iraqi society". This could foster broader cooperation and move away from the current "fortress mentality" that restricts diplomatic efforts.

By prioritizing diplomacy and development, the report concludes, the U.S. can achieve its goals in Iraq more effectively. This new strategy would not only address the needs of the Iraqi people but also create a more sustainable and secure environment for the United States.