Ali Hatem al-Suleiman's return from exile: back to square number one or a new chapter of the crises chronicle? 

Shafaq News / The controversial return of Iraqi fugitive Ali Hatem al-Suleiman is indeed a very combustible material for a heated debate in the Iraqi arena nowadays, given that he was an elder of al-Dulaim tribe in Ramadi who has been in exile for years and a major contributor to the Sunni insurgency in al-Anbar back in 2014. However, it is the timing of his return that lit the spark...Was the return of the notorious Sunni leader catalyzed by a political maneuver?

While al-Suleiman's opponents disapprove his return, political analysts downplay its significance. The office of the State of Law Coalition leader, Nouri al-Maliki, denied any role in this situation and pointed fingers toward the Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Those close to al-Suleiman, on the other hand, said that he was pushed back to the scene to curb the growing influence of antagonist Sunni figures, in reference to incumbent Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi.

Popular discontent..

Popular circles in al-Anbar suggested that the return of al-Halboosi's old foes -in reference to al-Suleiman, in addition to the recently repatriated Rafeh al-Issawi, and Sattam Abu Riche- was a tactic by the Coordination Framework to irritate al-Halboosi for forging an alliance with the Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Some others incline to believe that al-Suleiman's return impact has been magnified and fears of a security shake-up are largely exaggerated.

Reconciliation or disagreement?

The spokesperson to "al-Anbar Tribes Against Terrorism" Council, Sufyan al-Ithawi, addressed PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, "camels should not be Watered this way."

"We hope a real national reconciliation takes place and those who have not been involved with terrorism and whose hands have not been stained with innocent blood return back home. However, we did not expect you might impose the return of Ali Hatem al-Suleiman upon us, especially since we made sacrifices to liberate our cities from terrorism."

"Committees should have been formed to discuss with the tribespeople the possibility of allowing al-Suleiman’s return. Some issues should be wrapped up prior to such step," al-Ithawi told Shafaq News agency.

"al-Suleiman was one of the most prominent organizers of the 2014 demonstrations and the subsequent bloodshed, and he welcomed the influx of terrorist organizations. The slogans he publicized and his bids on the control of ISIS on al-Anbar, Baghdad, and other governorates are still on social media."

"The return of al-Suleiman has hurt us, especially the families of the martyrs and the wounded persons who sacrificed their blood to defend Iraq and its people. We could not imagine the return of those who caused the bloodshed to the country."

"Meetings are underway between the tribal elders to discuss the return of al-Suleiman in order to come up with a unified tribal decision," al-Ithawi said.

On the dispute between parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi and Ali Hatem al-Suleiman, al-Ithawi said, "We have nothing to do with their differences. It certainly, to be honest, does have an impact on the stability of the governorate, especially since al-Suleiman has been brandishing a hostile attitude towards al-Halboosi and the local government."

The scenario of 2014

Talib al-Hasnawi, chairman of the Eastern al-Anbar Tribal Council, said that the council "supports whoever backs the governorate and its people the who paid the price of the conspiracy those who dought to destroy it in 2014."

"2022 is not 2014. External agendas and plans that seek to tamper with the governorate’s security of the governorate will fail. That scenario would not be repeated."

“The governorate is now safe and stable thanks to its leaders. The people will not approve the return of anyone seeking to undermine its security. They are ready to become security officers to protect their city from any evil."

The Sunni File..

"Some parties still manipulate political files, and the political actors in the political scene (some Shiite forces) can move the Sunni files as they see fit, which is not new. We are used to seeing those files obstructed since 2005," said Ziad al-A'rar, a political researcher.

"We all saw how Rafeh al-Issawi, the former finance minister and deputy prime minister, has been brought back to the political scene by settling the judicial action against him via political influence."

"Ali Hatem Suleiman is a tribal elder who has a prominent weight in al-Anbar. However, his influence does not exceed the governorate's borders because people are angry and discontent with all political forces who have contributed to bringing the popular movement to where it was."

Al-A'rar added, "I believe that the extent and influence of al-Suleiman will not be at the level of what was broadcast on social media, but the force supporting his return is attempting to face other parties in the arena, namely, Takaddum Alliance and the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halboosi."

"The number of seats determines the political process in Iraq, and Takaddum Alliance is at the helm of that. As a result, whoever wishes to alter the scene must engage in dialogue with the Alliance rather than oppose it, as the Sunni component does not tolerate any new maneuvers because it has more than enough on its plate."

Al-Maliki accuses al-Kadhimi..

Meanwhile, Hisham al-Rikabi, spokesman for the media office of the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said, "Some parties are trying to mislead the public opinion by promoting the notion of dropping charges against al-Suleiman, Rafeh, and al-Issawi."

"The promoters of such issues accuse the most prominent political leader, Nouri al-Maliki. The reality, however, is that he can not intervene in such cases without having an executive position that enables him to issue such amnesty decisions," al-Rikabi added.

"Al-Maliki has no judiciary position," al-Rikabi continued, "The case is limited between PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the judiciary, as they are responsible for implementing the measures that enable them to come to Baghdad, as well as providing protection and entry to resolve their cases."

"Al-Maliki is not the only one accused of facilitating al-Issawi and al-Suleiman's return procedures. The accusations were also extended to al-Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Ameri," al-Rikabi said, wondering, "Why al-Maliki and al-Ameri at this particular time?"

Defending al-Suleiman..

"Ali Hatem al-Suleiman's arrival in Baghdad was for a personal purpose. He came to resolve a judicial issue with a malicious accusation made by the Ministry of Defense. However, when he went to court and asked for evidence, there was not any. It was dismissed as a malicious charge," said Mustafa al-Dulaimi, a member of the Iraqi Opposition Union.

"On the political front, we have our project, represented by the Iraqi opposition union, and we will continue to correct the political process, particularly at the level of the Sunni component, restructure the Sunni political process, and push new figures to participate in it."

"There has been a policy of cover-ups and files of theft of public and citizen money, acquisition of their rights, threatening them, extortions, and so on in the past period. The coming days will reveal many issues and files, and will provide space for freedom of expression. Time will tell whether we are asking for personal hostility or the rights of people in western regions and the abolition of injustice."

"Al-Suleiman's return was a matter of responsibility, not personal hostility with any political figure in the governorate. Al-Suleiman was subjected to intense pressure from tribal elders, as well as political and security figures, who demanded his return and held him responsible for the injustice and tyranny perpetrated in al-Anbar by powerful figures. As a result, he had no choice but to resort to the judiciary, which was fair in this regard.

"He did not commit a crime. He is a man with clear demands who rejects sectarianism and division."

"We will go to parliament as an Iraqi opposition if we participate in the political process as an opposition. It will be a positive experience because no one has ever initiated or acted as an opposition. This is in the best interests of the Iraqi people because we do not seek ministries or personal gains, unlike the political participants who do nothing but threaten with opposition."