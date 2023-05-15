Al-Saddah's rebirth: from 'sectarian' cemetery to thriving lifespring

Shafaq News / Only a handful of years prior, this very location was imbued with the scent of blood, gaining the grim moniker of "graveyard for victims of sectarian battles" as whispered tales told in the half-decade post-2003. Yet today, this erstwhile "haunting" site has transformed into an essential arterial route, bridging Sadr City, situated east of Baghdad, with the northern sectors of the capital, thereby liberating its inhabitants from the tyranny of protracted traffic congestion.