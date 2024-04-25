Al-Diwaniyah: a city of happiness with lost potential

Shafaq News / Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah governorate stands as a testament to the rich human history woven across the Mesopotamian plains.

Nestled 180 kilometers south of Baghdad, it emerges as one of the paramount historical cities. Its population exceeds 1.5 million, predominantly farmers.

ARCHAEOLOGICAL MARVELS

Like silent sentinels guarding the whispers of millennia, Al-Diwaniyah's sprawling landscape harbors a treasure trove of archaeological wonders, beckoning explorers to unravel the mysteries of ages past.

From the echoes of the "Kingdom of Nimbor" in the Afaq district to the hallowed remnants of "Mard" in the Sania region, the governorate boasts a staggering array of over 500, some claim even 1700, meticulously preserved archaeological sites, each a chapter in Iraq's storied narrative.

Yet, amid the sun-drenched plains and forgotten empires, these silent witnesses to bygone eras yearn for restoration, awaiting the touch of human hands to breathe life anew into their ancient stones.

Within the heart of Al-Diwaniyah lies a trove of archaeological marvels dating back to the Mesopotamian Civilization. Among these, the ancient city of Nippur, or "Nifr" in Arabic, reigns supreme.

Nippur is revered in Western texts as the spiritual capital of the Sumerians and Babylonians.

To the western outskirts of Nippur, some 12 kilometers distant, lies the city of Al-Zubayliyah, known locally as "Khirbet Al-Zubayliyah," a city discovered in the 1940s and remains a testament to stories yet to be unearthed.

Rising nearly 15 meters above the surrounding terrain, Al-Zaqura's enigmatic presence is visible to the naked eye from approximately 20 kilometers away. Yet, the sands of time have spared it from the probing excavations of modernity, leaving its actual name veiled in history.

Notably, the first excavations of the sacred city of Nippur commenced in 1889, heralding the dawn of a new era of discovery. Unearthing its past revealed the city's architectural layout and profound contributions to civilization, including the earliest known library, pharmacy, and football stadium.

A trove of economic, sporting, astronomical, literary, and religious texts lay within its hallowed precincts, offering a glimpse into ancient Iraqis' daily lives and aspirations.

Among the discoveries in Nippur is the oldest agricultural calendar, a testament to the ancient farming and irrigation techniques practiced by the venerable denizens of old Iraq.

In 2020, the Iraqi Minister of Culture announced on World Heritage Day the preparation of a list containing 12 cultural and natural sites in the country for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List. These sites include the ancient city of Nippur.

However, despite its rich past, Al-Diwaniyah faces a critical challenge.

NEGLECTED HERITAGE

The Parliamentary Committee for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities highlighted that "despite constituting 16% of Iraq's total archaeological sites, according to the inspector of antiquities in the governorate, and hosting the ancient city of Nippur (Nifr), revered as the religious capital of past civilizations, neglect reigns supreme."

Committee member Noor Nafie Al-Jalihawi elucidated to Shafaq News Agency that "the Committee for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities has made many attempts to spur officials into action to uplift this sector, but it has faltered in its endeavors. The issue is not confined to Al-Diwaniyah alone; rather, there is widespread neglect of antiquities across Iraq, albeit compounded in Al-Diwaniyah."

The parliamentarian added, "Moreover, the government museum in Al-Diwaniyah is under threat, with entities seeking to acquire the remaining land to repurpose it for projects unrelated to its original mandate."

"Regarding tourism, the governorate is severely lacking in this realm, with no adequately prepared tourist attractions. On the contrary, there is negligence towards the city of Nippur," asserted Al-Jalihawi.

THE SECOND POOREST GOVERNORATE

Al-Diwaniyah is classified among the impoverished cities due to its lack of economic and financial resources, relying heavily on agriculture.

It ranks as the second poorest governorate after Al-Muthanna, with an official government statistic indicating a poverty rate of 47%.

The residents of Al-Diwaniyah Governorate lament the neglect of their health, education, roads, and other services. They also complain of farmers grappling with drought that has transformed their orchards into barren lands, weakening the region's economic factors.

As a result, residents of Al-Diwaniyah occasionally stage protests demanding improvement in the deteriorating service conditions. Observers describe the governorate as "doomed" due to the failure to provide services and the improper utilization of funds allocated to it.

However, experts emphasize that its archaeological sites could provide fertile ground for attracting tourists, potentially serving as an economic lifeline for the governorate and the country.

In this regard, Al-Diwaniyah affairs observer Diaa Al-Muhja asserts, "Al-Diwaniyah is impoverished due to the absence of border crossings or petrodollar projects, except for the agricultural sector, which suffers from neglect and regression due to lack of government support."

Al-Muhja further emphasized to Shafaq News Agency, "The governorate needs a strategic plan to revitalize its tourism sector by activating investment and attracting international companies to establish recreational and tourist cities, given the presence of the Delmuj marshes, historical cities, sulfuric water springs in Ghammas, and green areas that could be utilized in this aspect."

However, according to Al-Muhja, the relevant authorities must show interest in the tourism sector or in providing services to the population, contributing to the current situation.

LACK OF ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Al-Diwaniyah's residents are frustrated due to the scarcity of entertainment venues. What was once known as the "City of Happiness" in the governorate has become a dumping ground for waste and a grazing area for roaming animals.

In this context, Al-Diwaniyah resident Ahmed Hameed remarked, "Tourism is almost forgotten in the governorate. No attention is given to tourism or entertainment, accompanied by a lack of investment projects."

Hameed indicated, "Most families are forced to travel to other cities during holidays and occasions to find entertainment venues and tourist attractions," highlighting the need to "pay attention to this aspect similar to other Iraqi governorates."