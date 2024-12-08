Al-Assad’s disappearance: a shift in Syria's power dynamics

Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s sudden disappearance amid a rapid rebel advance has signaled an extraordinary shift in the power structure of the strategically Middle Eastern country, which his family has ruled for over five decades.

Bashar, the second generation of the Al-Assad family dynasty, has led Syria since 2000, following the death of his father, Hafez al-Al-Assad. His regime faced a massive challenge when protests erupted across Syria during the Arab Spring in 2011, calling for greater political freedom and reform.

However, instead of opening dialogue windows, Al-Assad's government launched a crackdown, which escalated into a bloody civil war that has raged for more than 13 years and killed about 500,000 people.

Throughout the conflict, Al-Assad's government has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.

His regime was condemned internationally by the United States, Jordan, Turkiye, and the European Union, all of whom called for his resignation. Despite these calls and severe Western sanctions, Al-Assad's position remained secure, largely due to the support of powerful allies Russia and Iran, who helped maintain his grip on power.

Initially, Al-Assad was not the designated heir to the presidency. He studied ophthalmology in London, and his older brother, Bassel, was groomed to succeed their father. However, after Bassel’s tragic death in a car accident in 1994, Bashar was thrust into the political spotlight. He later studied military science and became a colonel in the Syrian army.

Following Hafez al-Al-Assad's death in June 2000, the Syrian parliament swiftly amended the constitution to lower the presidential age limit, allowing Bashar, who was 34 at the time, to succeed his father.

Al-Assad was elected without opposition in 2000, and his leadership was initially seen by many as a potential turning point for Syria, with hopes of economic liberalization and reform.

The president's wife, Asma al-Al-Assad, a former investment banker of Syrian descent, was seen as an influential figure in promoting his image as a modernizer. However, observers say that Al-Assad’s reformist promises quickly faded, as his regime cracked down on members of the Damascus Spring movement, which had called for political freedoms.

Throughout the war, Al-Assad's stance remained unchanged, repeatedly framing the conflict as a battle against "terrorists." He justified his military campaigns, including the use of airstrikes, as necessary to eliminate these insurgents. Meanwhile, his regime maintained its longstanding alliances with militant groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, further isolating Syria from the international community.

Al-Assad has been re-elected multiple times since taking power, with the most recent election in 2021 widely criticized as fraudulent by Western nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and several European countries.

With Al-Assad’s sudden disappearance amid a major opposition advance, Syria faces a new chapter. The question now remains: who will fill the power vacuum left by his sudden absence, and what will the future hold for a country that has been ravaged by years of conflict?

Source: Shafaq News + agencies