Wildfires in Syria’s west spread to homes, injure firefighters

Shafaq News – Damascus

Wildfires in western Syria reached homes in the village of Habnimra in Homs province on Monday, now burning for a third consecutive day.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that fire crews, forestry brigades and residents worked to contain the flames, which spread rapidly through dry brush and steep terrain under strong winds. One firefighter was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

In Latakia’s Jabal al-Turkman (Turkmen Mountain), a fire truck caught fire while tackling blazes in the Sukaria area, injuring three members of its crew, the Syrian Civil Defense said.

Officials warned that unexploded ordnance in the affected areas is hampering operations. No official tally of losses has yet been released.

The Civil Defense added that smoke from the Latakia fires had drifted into the provincial capital, prompting early warnings for residents to take precautions.