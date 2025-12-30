US authorizes $8B in military aid to Israel

Shafaq News– Washington

The United States approved an $8.57 billion arms sale to Israel, including 25 F-15 fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the US Department of War said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the contract covers the design, integration, modification, testing, and production of the aircrafts for the Israeli Air Force. It also includes an option for Israel to purchase an additional 25 F-15IA jets.

The Pentagon described the package as part of US foreign military sales to Israel.

The United States has long been Israel’s largest weapons supplier. In recent months, pro-Palestinian and anti-war demonstrators have staged protests nationwide, calling on Washington to end military support amid Israel’s campaign in Gaza, which left 71,266 Palestinians dead and 171,219 wounded, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry.

Those calls, however, have not led to policy changes under either President Donald Trump’s administration or that of former president Joe Biden, whose administration approved a $20 billion arms sale to Israel in August 2024.