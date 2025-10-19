US: Syria back to our side

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, US Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack expressed Washington's suppor to Syria following a joint US-Syrian security operation near Damascus.

In a post on X, Barrack said, "Syria is back to our side."

Syria is back to our side. https://t.co/smsqosSksl — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) October 19, 2025

The mission, conducted in the al-Dumayr region approximately 45 km northwest of Damascus, saw US special forces linking with Syrian Interior Ministry counter-terror units and reportedly resulted in the capture of ISIS operative Ahmed Abdullah al‑Badri.

While Syrian state media confirmed a “precise field operation” targeting a cell affiliated with ISIS, it remains unclear how many suspects were neutralised.

A US Central Command (CENTCOM) statement released September 12 noted that Admiral Brad Cooper and Barrack met with Syrian transitional President Ahmad al‑Sharaa in Damascus to deepen political and military cooperation, particularly in efforts to dismantle ISIS remnants in Syria.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?