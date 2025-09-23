Trump slams European recognition of Palestinian statehood

Shafaq News – New York

US President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that recent recognition of Palestinian statehood by Western governments amounts to “submission to Hamas ransom demands.”

Trump stressed that he has been “deeply engaged” in efforts to secure a ceasefire but accused Hamas of rejecting “reasonable offers to make peace.” Referring to the October 7 attack in Israel, he declared, “We can’t forget October 7, can we?”

He also criticized France and the United Kingdom among the countries that recently recognized a Palestinian state. “Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state.”

“The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities,” Trump argued. “This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire.”

The US president urged governments to demand the immediate release of all captives. “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now.”

“We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately,” he insisted. “We immediately have to negotiate peace. We gotta get the hostages back.” He reiterated his call for all hostages—both the living and the dead—to be returned at once rather than in stages.

Trump maintained that 20 hostages remain alive and claimed 38 bodies are still being held by Hamas, though Israeli authorities put the number at 28.

Reports earlier this week suggested Hamas had sent a message to Trump offering a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of half the captives. Fox News cited US administration sources saying the message was expected to reach the White House this week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the reported proposal, telling Fox News that Washington had not received such a request and would not consider it.