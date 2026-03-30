Syrian Army bases near the Iraqi Border hit by large drone attack

Shafaq News- Damascus

Several military bases near the Iraqi border came under a large-scale drone attack at dawn, the Syrian Army Operations Authority announced Monday, stating that most of the drones were intercepted.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the Operations Authority as saying that the units successfully downed the majority of the drones and are currently reviewing options to neutralize any threat and prevent further violations of Syrian territory.

The attack follows a pattern of recent strikes on military bases, including Kharab al-Jir and Qasrak near the Iraqi border. Security sources told Shafaq News that Syrian forces are deployed along the border strip stretching from the Yarubiyah crossing in rural Hasakah to the Bukamal crossing in Deir Ez-Zor province —the third reinforcement wave to date, comprising approximately 100 military vehicles equipped with heavy weapons.