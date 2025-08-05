Syria to revive pharmaceutical sector

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive restructuring of its drug pricing system, aiming to unify standards across the country and address longstanding disparities between imported and locally produced medications.

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Abdo Mahli told Shafaq News on Tuesday that imported drugs without domestic alternatives are priced using an international benchmark known as BMF. In contrast, local pharmaceuticals were previously priced by a committee operating under a system that, over time, became distorted by personal interests—leading to inconsistent and often unjustified price increases.

To address this, a new committee has been formed to standardize pricing across all Syrian regions. Mahli noted that the ministry is also working to establish fixed profit margins for pharmacies and distributors, with results expected in the near term.

Importantly, the relative stability of the Syrian pound has enabled the ministry to consider a reference value—such as 10,000 SYP ($0.77)—for pricing calculations. "This approach could help harmonize prices between regions that previously priced medications in dollars and those using the local currency."

However, according to Mahli, sanctions continue to restrict access to key components of production, including spare parts, machine maintenance, and pharmaceutical ingredients. Compounding the issue is Syria’s outdated industrial infrastructure, which he said is in urgent need of overhaul.

Authorities, in response, are shifting focus from high-volume, low-impact drugs—such as over-the-counter painkillers—to the local production of more critical treatments, including cancer medications, vaccines, and biological drugs. "This shift is central to strengthening Syria’s pharmaceutical security."

As part of quality control reforms, the ministry has introduced a factory classification system (A, B, C), based on compliance with global standards. Factories rated in Category A—those meeting international specifications and exporting abroad—will receive preferential pricing terms compared to lower-tier producers, “encouraging investment in quality and competitive manufacturing."

All fees on pharmaceutical exports have also been removed, and the ministry is drafting new policies to incentivize outbound sales. Mahli added that officials are considering future adoption of partial tax relief programs modeled after “Cash Back” systems used in neighboring countries.