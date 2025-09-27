Syria to digitize road freight with new electronic system

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria is moving to digitize its road freight sector with plans for a national electronic document connected to a unified platform, a senior official revealed on Saturday.

Abdel Qader Sheikho, deputy director at the Directorate for Freight Transport Regulation, told Shafaq News that the system aims to cut transport costs, reduce empty trips, and boost efficiency by using modern technologies in operations management.

According to Sheikho, the new policies also include specialized training programs for staff, incentives to modernize fleets with environmentally friendly trucks, and stricter safety standards, alongside greater compliance with regional and international agreements.

He added that visa restrictions imposed by neighboring states remain the main challenge for cross-border transport, noting that “Syria’s strategic location gives it a central role in international transport.”