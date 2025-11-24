Syria’s authorities dismiss sectarian claims in Homs killing

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Monday, the Syrian Interior Ministry denies claims of sectarian motivations in the recent Homs killing, saying early evidence shows the incident was criminal.

In a statement on X, the ministry’s spokesperson, Nour Al-Din Al-Baba, noted that messages left at the scene were meant to mislead investigators, adding that security forces have deployed across Homs, while authorities work to stabilize the situation and prevent further unrest.

"الجريمة جنائية"..أبرز تصريحات المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية نور الدين البابا في مداخلة مع الإخبارية حول جريمة القتل في حمص #الإخبارية_السورية pic.twitter.com/37xvjzzsF5 — الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) November 24, 2025

Tensions escalated on Sunday after a man and his wife were reportedly killed in their home in Zaidal, south of Homs, an incident that triggered gunfire and property damage in the area, urging authorities to extend the curfew until 17:00 as security operations continued.

The escalation prompted the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria and Abroad to call for urgent international intervention, describing the raids as a “barbaric armed assault.”