Syria: Suspect in murder of Iraqi-origin artist arrested

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Monday, Syrian authorities arrested the suspect accused of killing Diala Solhi Al-Wadi, an artist of Iraqi descent, inside her home in the upscale and heavily secured al-Malki neighborhood of Damascus.

In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that “the killer was apprehended after extensive investigations and pursuits,” without disclosing further details about the motive.

Damascus’s Internal Security Chief, Brigadier General Osama Mohammad Khair Atika, later revealed that two individuals had been arrested in connection with the murder, a house cleaner who worked for Al-Wadi and a man.

The crime has sparked widespread outrage among residents of Damascus, especially amid growing concerns over a recent rise in theft and violent crimes in neighborhoods previously considered secure. Many have called for tighter security measures and more frequent patrols in residential areas.

Diala, the daughter of renowned Iraqi composer Solhi Al-Wadi, a leading figure in modern Arabic music, pursued her passion for the arts by enrolling in the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus, graduating in 1986. After participating in several theatrical and television productions, she stepped away from public life in recent years.