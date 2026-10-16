Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi artillery shelled parts of al-Dhaher district in Yemen's northern Saada province, on the border with Saudi Arabia, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported on Friday.

⭕️عاجل⭕️ مراسلنا في صعدة: قصف مدفعي للعدو السعودي على مناطق من مديرية الظاهر الحدودية https://t.co/KIEJnjn5wx — قناة المسيرة (@Almasirah_YE) October 16, 2026

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that controls the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, also said they shot down a Saudi Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone over Marib province.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the kingdom's main oil-producing region.

Read more: Riyadh airport attacks kill 17 over five days

التحالف : اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة أطلقت باتجاه المنطقة الشرقية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 16, 2026

Escalating conflict in Yemen has cut off life-saving assistance to 800,000 people, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned. The agency said it needs $268 million to sustain emergency food assistance, nutrition programs, school meals, resilience projects and humanitarian logistics through 2027.