Saudi artillery shells Yemen's Saada border district

Saudi artillery shells Yemen's Saada border district
2026-10-16T05:44:37+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi artillery shelled parts of al-Dhaher district in Yemen's northern Saada province, on the border with Saudi Arabia, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported on Friday.

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that controls the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, also said they shot down a Saudi Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone over Marib province.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the kingdom's main oil-producing region.

Read more: Riyadh airport attacks kill 17 over five days

Escalating conflict in Yemen has cut off life-saving assistance to 800,000 people, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned. The agency said it needs $268 million to sustain emergency food assistance, nutrition programs, school meals, resilience projects and humanitarian logistics through 2027.

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