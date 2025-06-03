Powerful quake hits Turkiye’s Marmaris: 70 casualties reported

Shafaq News/ The powerful earthquake that struck Turkiye’s southwestern Marmaris region early Tuesday resulted in 70 casualties, according to Turkish authorities.

The 5.8-magnitude quake hit at 2:17 a.m. local time (2317 GMT on Monday), about 10 kilometers off the coast of Marmaris in Muğla province, the country’s AFAD disaster agency reported. While the tremor did not cause structural collapses, it triggered widespread panic among residents who rushed to safety.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the death of 14-year-old Afranur Günlü, who suffered a fatal panic attack in the coastal district of Fethiye. “Despite all interventions, she unfortunately passed away,” Yerlikaya wrote on X.

Muğla Marmaris’te 5.8 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydan gelmiştir. Çevre illerden de hissedilen depremle ilgili olarak, Valimizin koordinasyonunda AFAD ve ilgili kurumlarımızın tüm ekipleri saha taramalarına devam etmektedir. İlk belirlemelere göre şehir genelinde yerleşim bulunan… pic.twitter.com/3EGH2rtMoE — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) June 3, 2025

In addition to one death, at least 69 people were reportedly injured, with 14 treated at the scene, eight discharged, and 46 remaining under treatment in emergency departments.

Turkiye, situated on major fault lines, is prone to frequent seismic activity. In 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country, claiming over 53,000 lives and causing widespread destruction, with hundreds of thousands of buildings either damaged or destroyed across 11 provinces in the south and southeast.