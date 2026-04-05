Planet Labs blacks out Middle East satellite imagery at US request

Shafaq News- Washington

Satellite imaging company Planet Labs said Sunday it would indefinitely suspend publication of imagery covering Iran and Middle East conflict zones, acting on a directive from the US government.

In an email to clients, the company noted that Washington urged the coverage withhold to prevent ''adversaries'' from exploiting the material in potential attacks against the United States and its allies.

The blackout extends an imagery embargo Planet Labs first imposed roughly two weeks ago. Satellite technology has broad military applications, including target identification, weapons guidance, missile tracking, and battlefield communications.