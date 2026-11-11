Shafaq News- Antalya

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Wednesday for international mechanisms to assess and compensate for environmental damage caused by US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, urging the international community to link climate commitments with accountability during armed conflicts.

Addressing the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkiye, Pezeshkian said the US-Israeli military offensive, which began on February 28, had caused extensive human, economic, and environmental damage. Citing assessments, he estimated that strikes on fuel facilities released approximately 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide, including 500,000 tons from attacks on facilities in Asaluyeh, southern Iran, on March 18 and another one million tons from strikes on fuel storage tanks near Tehran on March 7.

Pezeshkian also reported damage to protected natural areas and environmental ranger stations, warning of threats to natural resources and future generations.

Turkiye is hosting COP31 in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders and climate negotiators to discuss emissions reductions, climate adaptation, and financing.