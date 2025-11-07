Nearly 100 foreign firms enter Syria post-Assad

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria has registered around 90 new foreign companies and agencies since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad, according to the Directorate of Domestic Trade and Consumer Protection.

Mohammad Hossam al-Shalati, head of the department of foreign firms, told Shafaq News on Friday that 50 foreign company branches and 40 international agencies have been recorded since the political transition, reflecting what he described as growing investor confidence.

Al-Shalati said most new entrants are from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar, investing primarily in reconstruction, engineering, transport, medical equipment, oil services, food production, and renewable energy.

He also noted that streamlined registration procedures and digitized documentation have “encouraged companies to re-enter the Syrian market,” adding that a new foreign investment law under preparation will further reduce bureaucracy and attract additional investors next year.

Following the collapse of the al-Assad regime in late 2024, the Syrian government launched a broad package of economic reforms to rebuild its war-torn economy, including restructuring state enterprises, adjusting customs tariffs, and opening previously restricted sectors to private and foreign investment.