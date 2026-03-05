Lebanese government orders halt to IRGC activity

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, has ordered authorities to prevent any military or security activity by members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Lebanese territory.

Speaking after a Cabinet session on Thursday, Information Minister Paul Morcos explained that the directive includes preparations to deport any IRGC members found operating in the country.

The decision comes as regional tensions escalate following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region.

The confrontation has also extended to Lebanon. Iran-backed Hezbollah on Monday claimed responsibility for launching rockets and drones toward a military site south of Haifa. Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem described the attack as a response to months of Israeli violations, citing more than 10,000 breaches recorded by the United Nations and the Lebanese army, and linked it to retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Israel responded with a large-scale offensive that, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, has killed at least 72 people and wounded 437, including women and children, while authorities estimate that about 80,000 people have been displaced, mainly from southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

