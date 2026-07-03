Lebanese President: Our decisions remain independent of US-Iran track

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that Lebanon's sovereign decision-making is separate from the Iranian-American track, stressing that “true strength lies not in waging war but in having the courage to end it through negotiations.”

Speaking during a meeting with trade union delegations, Aoun claimed that the US-brokered framework agreement with Israel does not legitimize the continued Israeli presence in Lebanese territory but instead provides for the Lebanese army to extend its authority.

He also warned against attempts to fuel internal unrest or bring down the government through street protests, calling such actions "red lines" that must not be crossed.

“No one questions the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces,” he affirmed, adding that the military will assume full responsibility in southern Lebanon once Israeli forces withdraw.

Earlier, a US official said Washington would monitor both the Lebanese and Israeli militaries compliance with the framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem criticized the framework agreement, saying “it undermines Lebanon's leverage following the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.”