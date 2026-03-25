Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked network plotting attacks on state officials

Shafaq News – Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Security Forces dismantled a network involving Kuwaiti, Iranian, and Lebanese nationals affiliated with Hezbollah, the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday, noting that the network was “planning attacks targeting state leaders.”

Authorities identified 14 fugitives abroad, including five Kuwaiti nationals, five former citizens stripped of nationality, two Iranians, and two Lebanese, the ministry said, noting, “the network had reportedly intended to carry out assassination operations against key figures in the government.”

The announcement follows recent operations in Gulf states, including the arrest of 45 individuals in Abu Dhabi for sharing misleading information about Iranian strikes, and the detention of five suspects in Bahrain linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, with a sixth still at large.