Israeli strike kills Hezbollah member in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ A member of Hezbollah was killed Tuesday evening in an Israeli drone strike that targeted his vehicle on the Nabatieh–Kfar Rumman road in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah identified the fighter as Adnan Harb.

The assassination came just hours after a series of Israeli airstrikes on various locations in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, as tensions continue to escalate along the border.

The Israeli military claimed it struck sites used for the production and storage of strategic weapons, accusing Hezbollah of attempting to rebuild operational capabilities at previously bombed locations.

This latest attack is part of the continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire framework that was brokered in 27 November 2024.

According to official Lebanese sources, Israeli breaches have now surpassed 3,000 incidents. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly warned that ongoing Israeli actions threaten to destabilize the south, emphasizing that diplomacy remains Lebanon’s sole avenue for addressing the repeated assaults.