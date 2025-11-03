Israeli strike hits southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 15:25)

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle near the al-Sharqiya–al-Duwair junction in southern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanese media reported.

The Lebanese Health Ministry later said one person was killed and seven others were wounded in the attack, which set several cars ablaze.

Israel has not commented on the strike.

According to official Lebanese data, around 300 people have been killed and more than 650 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon last year.