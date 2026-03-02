Israeli airstrikes resume in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas in southern Lebanon on Monday after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents in 53 villages.

The strikes began hours after the Israeli military called on civilians in dozens of southern border communities to leave their homes, citing planned operations against Hezbollah positions. The targeted areas reportedly included villages in the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Tyre.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said that during the first wave of strikes, at least 30 Lebanese were killed and more than 145 others were injured.

Tens of thousands of civilians have reportedly fled their homes in the targeted areas over recent hours, local authorities and humanitarian sources said, as residents sought safer locations deeper inside Lebanon amid fears of further escalation.

The Israeli army said in earlier statements that it was carrying out “precise strikes” against what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that Hezbollah’s rocket fire from Lebanese territory toward Israel at dawn jeopardizes the state's efforts to shield the country from the widening regional confrontation. While condemning the Israeli strikes on Lebanese soil, he stressed that responsibility would fall on parties that “disregarded repeated calls to preserve security and stability.”