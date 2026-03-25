Israel pushes deeper into South Lebanon as fighting spreads

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces advanced up to 5 km into southern Lebanon and took control of at least eight villages, as clashes with Hezbollah intensify across multiple fronts, Lebanese media reported Wednesday.

Fighting is ongoing in al-Qantara overlooking Wadi al-Hujair, while Hezbollah shelled al-Khiyam with artillery and rockets as Israeli troops consolidated positions in the south.

Reports also said Israeli forces are planning a deeper push of up to 8 km and aim to deploy across 18 positions to secure the northern border.

In Beirut’s outskirts, Lebanese military intelligence surrounded a building in Antelias after reports of an Iranian figure inside. The individual was later removed from the area following security measures on site.

Israel has also targeted infrastructure, destroying the Qaqaiyat al-Jisr bridge in Nabatieh district as part of a campaign hitting crossings over the Litani River.

Lebanon’s health ministry said the death toll has reached 1,094, with 3,119 wounded since Israeli operations escalated on March 2.