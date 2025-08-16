Israel launches Gaza relocation as Washington pushes truce effort

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli army said on Saturday it will begin transferring civilians from combat zones in Gaza to the south starting August 17.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that tents and shelter equipment will be delivered through the Kerem Shalom crossing under UN and aid-agency supervision, following Israeli inspections. He added that the step was ordered by the political leadership to “safeguard residents while allowing humanitarian deliveries under international law.”

The move coincides with Washington’s push for a new phased settlement plans, Israel Hayom reported, following talks in Cairo between Hamas and international mediators. American and Arab sources told the outlet that the draft is designed to break the deadlock despite Hamas’s resistance to conditions for ending the war.

According to the outline, an initial truce would be tied to the release of half the hostages, with later negotiations addressing Hamas disarmament, the exile of its senior leaders, and the transfer of Gaza’s civilian administration to an international body.

A central element would see international oversight of civilian affairs begin during the truce itself, effectively curbing Hamas’s authority before a final agreement. US officials described the draft as a “last chance” for Hamas to avert an Israeli occupation.

Hamas has signaled some flexibility on hostages and ceasefire terms but continues to reject demands to give up arms or political power.

Israel Hayom added that President Donald Trump wants the conflict resolved within weeks or months, though Washington’s backing for Israel’s position is not “open-ended.”

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Israeli war has risen to 61,776, with 154,906 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to the Strip's Health Ministry. Since March 18, 2025 alone, 10,251 people have been killed and 42,865 injured.