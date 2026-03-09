Israel kills journalist, children in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli shelling killed seven Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours, including a journalist and two children.

Palestinian media outlets reported three Palestinian women were killed Monday morning when Israeli artillery targeted tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Sawarha area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The victims included journalist Amal Mohammed Shamali, a correspondent for Qatar Radio, and two girls.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that hospitals received seven bodies and 17 wounded people during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s latest figures, the overall toll since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, has risen to 72,133 deaths and 171,826 injuries.

Aid deliveries to the enclave continued Monday as convoy number 152 entered through the Rafah crossing, carrying about 3,680 tons of supplies. However, the World Health Organization warned that stocks of medicines and medical supplies in Gaza have reached critically low levels, threatening the ability of the remaining hospitals to continue operating.

The developments in Gaza come amid broader regional tensions linked to the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran. Palestinian officials told local media that Israel is using the regional distraction to intensify military operations and tighten the blockade on the Gaza Strip.