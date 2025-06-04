Israel captures fisherman in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli naval forces abducted a Lebanese fisherman off the coast of southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media outlets.

The incident reportedly occurred near Ras al-Naqoura, where four Israeli boats have crossed the maritime buoy line and seized the fisherman from his vessel.

زورق إسرائيلي يطوق مركب صيد لبناني!أقدم زورق إسرائيلي على تطويق مركب صيد لبناني قبالة راس الناقورة وأوقفه، ورجّحت معلومات قيام جنود العدو باعتقال الصياد.#أخبار_الجديد pic.twitter.com/aY4Ji08oWe — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 4, 2025

Further details about the individual’s identity or the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

No official statement has been issued by the Lebanese authorities. Israel has also not commented.