Israel captures fisherman in southern Lebanon

Israel captures fisherman in southern Lebanon
2025-06-04T10:01:01+00:00

Shafaq News/ Israeli naval forces abducted a Lebanese fisherman off the coast of southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media outlets.

The incident reportedly occurred near Ras al-Naqoura, where four Israeli boats have crossed the maritime buoy line and seized the fisherman from his vessel.

Further details about the individual’s identity or the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

No official statement has been issued by the Lebanese authorities. Israel has also not commented.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon