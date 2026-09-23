Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned regional countries on Wednesday against joining US efforts to restrict Iranian aviation, saying that preventing the country’s aircraft from operating would leave their own airports unable to run flights.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, described Washington’s approach as an “adventure” and called on regional states, which he characterized as Iran’s friends, to help prevent the conflict from expanding.

On Sept. 8, the United States sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets, focusing on airlines and foreign networks it accused of supporting Tehran’s aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo. Companies in Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Malaysia were among those targeted.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said all Iranian airlines would be forced to stop operating on Wednesday.