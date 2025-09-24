Iran publishes “Classified Files” on Israeli nuclear program

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib on Wednesday announced the release of what he described as classified documents concerning Israel’s nuclear program and the scientists involved in its development.

Khatib stated the documents were extracted from previously targeted bases through what he called a “comprehensive and robust intelligence and operational process,” claiming that the material transferred to Iran includes “millions of pages of diverse and valuable information” about the Israeli government.

The files reportedly outline past and current weapons development programs, efforts to upgrade and reproduce aging nuclear weapons, and joint projects with the United States and several European countries. According to Khatib, the trove contains detailed organizational structures and personnel records from Israel’s nuclear sector.

He added that the collection includes names of researchers, scientists, and executive managers tied to what he called “inhumane military programs,” including American and European figures. The documents also allegedly list the locations of facilities, companies, and associated partners.

Earlier in June, Iran declared its “largest intelligence operation in history” against Israel, alleging the retrieval of highly sensitive documents, including files related to nuclear infrastructure.