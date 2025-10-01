Iran passes tougher spy penalties, drone restrictions

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, Iran approved laws that toughen penalties for espionage tied to Israel and impose new rules on civilian drones.

In a statement, Guardian Council Spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said the legislation raises punishments for collaborating with Israel and other adversaries, while the drone law regulates non-military aircraft that Tehran deems were used in recent sabotage operations inside the country.

The measures follow Iran’s execution of several alleged Mossad agents accused of providing intelligence on sensitive sites later hit in Israeli strikes during the 12-day war.