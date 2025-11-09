Iran offers mediation to Pakistan–Afghanistan dispute

Shafaq News – Tehran

Tehran expressed readiness to assist in calming tensions and resolving disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

In a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged continued dialogue between the two neighbors to ease friction. Ishaq Dar, in turn, stressed the importance of regional peace and stability.

Both sides agreed to maintain consultations on the matter.

The offer comes after a recent exchange of fire along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistan attributed the cross-border attack to Afghan forces and said it responded “in a measured manner,” while Kabul accused Islamabad of violating a ceasefire that has been in place since mid-October.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the peace talks recently held in Istanbul, aimed at halting renewed clashes, had collapsed.