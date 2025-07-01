Iran-linked espionage: Israeli couple arrested in Raanana

Shafaq News - Tel Aviv

On Tuesday, a couple in Israeli city Raanana was arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced.

According to Israeli media, the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, had officers search the couple’s home, seizing phones, computers, and documents believed to contain communications with an Iranian handler.

Investigators say the pair also surveilled malls and hospitals in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, providing structural and security details to their handler.

The arrests come amid a broader crackdown on suspected Iranian activity inside Israel. The two sides routinely accuse each other of espionage and covert operations.

Earlier, the Shin Bet disclosed two separate cases involving three Israeli citizens alleged to have worked with Iranian agents, and another two in Tiberias accused of agreeing to carry out an assassination in exchange for payment.