Iran executes two Iraqis over spying for Arab country: rights group

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities “secretly” executed two Iraqi nationals in Karaj Central Prison in April on alleged espionage charges, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, an independent Norway-registered NGO focused on human rights in Iran.

The organization identified the two men as 27-year-old Ali Nader al-Obeidi and 29-year-old Fazel Sheikh Karim, both Arab residents of Iraq’s Amarah city. The executions were carried out during the final days of the recent conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Iranian authorities secretly executed two Iraqi nationals, Ali Nader al-Obeidi and Fazel Sheikh Karim, in Karaj Central Prison during the final days of the 40-day war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The two men had previously been sentenced to death in a joint case… — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) May 21, 2026

The pair, Hengaw added, were prosecuted in a joint case over spying for “one of the Arab countries in the region,” without identifying the state involved.

The group further alleged that the detainees were subjected to torture during 11 months of detention in facilities run by Iran’s Intelligence Department and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). They were reportedly transferred to Karaj Central Prison shortly before their executions.

Iranian state media, judicial authorities, and Iraqi officials have yet to comment on the report.

During the recent US-Israeli confrontation with Iran, Tehran launched attacks targeting US military bases in several Arab countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had postponed plans for a strike on Iran following requests from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.