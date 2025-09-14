Iran condemns G7 statement: Irresponsible and misleading attention from Gaza

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the joint statement issued by the G7 countries and their partners, calling the allegations "irresponsible and baseless."

Earlier on Saturday, leaders of the G7, along with the European Union and partners including Australia and New Zealand, blasted Iran for what they described as the repression and intimidation of political opponents beyond its borders, reaffirming their commitment to addressing such practices and holding Tehran accountable for targeting dissidents abroad.

In a statement, Tehran denounced the “groundless accusations” against those tasked with safeguarding Iran’s national security, calling them a “blatant distortion of facts” and a “deliberate attempt to mislead,” blaming the G7 of fueling regional instability and insecurity.

The statement directly accused the United States and other G7 members for what it described as disgraceful actions that have endangered the security of both the region and the world, holding them responsible for “complicity and partnership” in serious violations of international law committed by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as of supporting what it called “notorious terrorists.”

It added that issuing hostile statements against Iran “aims solely to deflect public attention from the crime of the century” and the direct complicity of those behind the statement in what it described as the genocide in Gaza.