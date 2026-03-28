Iran claims F-16 hit, US says jet landed safely

Shafaq News- Tehran

A US F-16 fighter jet was reportedly hit in Iranian airspace on Friday, according to Iranian media, while the US military said an aircraft of the same type landed safely in the region after a combat mission.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that an F-16 Fighting Falcon landed at a base in the Middle East without providing more details; however, Israeli media reported that the US aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands at a base in the Middle East after a combat flight in support of Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/5ygl0gO3q3 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Washington in its military operations against Iran, while criticizing NATO’s performance in the confrontation.