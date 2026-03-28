Iran claims F-16 hit, US says jet landed safely

Iran claims F-16 hit, US says jet landed safely
2026-03-28T06:35:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

A US F-16 fighter jet was reportedly hit in Iranian airspace on Friday, according to Iranian media, while the US military said an aircraft of the same type landed safely in the region after a combat mission.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that an F-16 Fighting Falcon landed at a base in the Middle East without providing more details; however, Israeli media reported that the US aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Washington in its military operations against Iran, while criticizing NATO’s performance in the confrontation.

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