Iran arrests 16 over alleged Israeli ties

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Intelligence has detained 16 individuals in Lorestan province accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence, Mehr News Agency reported on Friday.

The suspects are also accused of circulating fabricated content, sending images to hostile media outlets, and disseminating material intended to incite unrest and erode public unity.

In a statement, the Guard’s public relations office warned that any activity aligned with “enemy objectives”—whether online or offline—will be continuously monitored and firmly countered.

Tehran has detained dozens on similar charges since last Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on the Iranian capital, prompting missile and drone retaliation. Despite mounting international pressure, the conflict continues to escalate.