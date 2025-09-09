Iran: Nuclear protocol with IAEA nearing completion

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran's draft cooperation protocol with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), defining nuclear safeguards and monitoring commitments, is nearing completion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced on Tuesday.

Baqaei, quoted by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, stressed that the text reflects “realities on the ground” after Israeli and US strikes on nuclear sites, while also incorporating parliamentary legislation and the directives of the Supreme National Security Council following three rounds of talks with the agency.

He also noted that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo for what Tehran views as the final stage of discussions.

Iran froze cooperation with the agency in June after a 12-day conflict in which its nuclear facilities came under attack. Tehran has since tied the resumption of full inspections to guarantees protecting its scientists and infrastructure under terms set by the National Security Council.

Grossi said on Monday that talks with Iran on resuming full nuclear inspections had made “positive steps,” cautioning that time was limited but expressing hope for a “workable solution” soon.