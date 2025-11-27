IRGC warns new war would “erase Israel”

Shafaq News – Tehran

Any new regional conflict “will not end until Israel is eliminated,” a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Thursday.

In a statement, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a top adviser to the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, said the “enemy [Israel] is at its weakest point,” adding that Iran is “counting the minutes for the final confrontation” and is prepared to endure “any hardship” to defend what he described as independence and national dignity.

On June 13, Israel’s air campaign, known as Operation Rising Lion, struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, including the main uranium-enrichment complex at Natanz. The strikes killed several senior Iranian officials.

Iran responded with Operation True Promise 3, launching missile barrages at Israeli military bases and airfields, vowing to continue the campaign “as long as necessary.”

Israel justified its strikes by claiming Iran had reached a “point of no return” in uranium enrichment and was nearing nuclear-weapon capability — a charge Tehran denies, insisting its nuclear program is strictly civilian.

Tensions escalated further on June 22 when the United States carried out its own strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, saying the attack aimed to destroy or significantly degrade Iran’s nuclear program. Days later, the IRGC retaliated by targeting the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

