Hezbollah retaliates with drones as Israeli strikes continue

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah announced a series of attacks on Israeli military targets on Thursday, while Israeli strikes continued across at least six districts in southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media reports.

In separate statements, the group said its fighters carried out drone strikes on the newly established Nimr al-Jamal military site and an Israeli Merkava tank in Bint Jbeil, launched rocket barrages at Israeli troop and vehicle concentrations in the southern town of Tayr Harfa, and forced an Israeli Hermes 450 aircraft to retreat from the skies over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region using a surface-to-air missile.

The party described the operations as a response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks on villages in southern Lebanon that killed and wounded civilians.

Local media outlets reported Israeli warplane strikes, artillery shelling, and drone attacks across the districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, Hasbaya, Baalbek, and Jezzine. A drone strike killed one person in Sohmor and wounded a Syrian national in the Mashghara Plain.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 3,696 people have been killed and 11,413 wounded in Israeli military operations since hostilities resumed on March 2, including women and children.

The Israeli army, in turn, noted that air raid sirens were activated in the Misgav area after a "suspicious aerial target” was detected. It also announced that two projectiles were tracked after alerts sounded in several areas of northern Israel, alleging that they landed near locations where Israeli forces are operating in southern Lebanon. No casualties were reported.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בצפון הארץ, זוהו שני שיגורים שנפלו בסמוך למרחב בו פועלים כוחות צה״ל בדרום לבנון — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 11, 2026

Israeli military figures show that 30 soldiers and officers have been killed and 1,302 wounded on the Lebanese front since March 2, including 76 in serious condition and 146 with moderate injuries. The army maintains restrictions on operational disclosures.